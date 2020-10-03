IPL 2020 | Rahul Tewatia elated as he receives autographed jersey by Virat Kohli after RCB vs RR tie

Image Source : @IPL Rahul Tewatia and Virat Kohli

Rajasthan Royals cricketer Rahul Tewatia was elated on Saturday after he received an autographed jersey of Royal Challengers Bangalore from the captain Virat Kohli.

IPL's official Twitter handle shared the picture of the two posing with the jersey after the match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The picture was captioned: "Rahul Tewatia is elated as he gets an autographed jersey by Virat Kohli. Moments that matter the most."

Tewatia's brilliant cameo of a 12-ball 24 laced with three sixes helped Rajasthan Royals drag their total to 154 for six after three quick early blows that left the team wounded at 31 for three inside the powerplay. Following the top-order collapse, young Mahipal Lomror played a gritty knock of 39-ball 47 while stitching two 30-plus partnerships to revive Rajasthan.

Moments that matter the most 😍😍#Dream11IPL

In the chase, RCB got off to a brilliant start before losing Aaron Finch. But the tone of the chase was set impressively by Devdutt Padikkal who scored his third fifty in his debut IPL season en route to a 45-ball 63. He also stitched a match-winning 99-run stand alongside Kohli, who looked to have found his touch as he scored his first fifty in nine innings.

RCB chased down the total with five balls to spare to win their third match in four games in IPL 2020 and comfortably take the top spot in the points table.

