IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders may begin training in Abu Dhabi from Friday

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, the two franchises who are currently based in Abu Dhabi, are likely to begin their training as early as Friday. It was earlier reported that the squads of both the franchises may have to wait for another seven days due to updated quarantine rules in Abu Dhabi, following surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to Sportstar, the franchises may not have to wait any longer to return to practice. Abu Dhabi Cricket CEO Matt Boucher has said that he is "confident" of both the sides returning to training as early as possible.

"We've been working with both the teams since they landed… In accordance with the agreed time frame with the BCCI, the Emirates Cricket Board and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the necessary COVID paperwork for both teams has now been received and presented to the relevant government of Abu Dhabi authorities. We expect the final outcome imminently and are confident both our teams will start training in the coming days,” Boucher told Sportstar.

It was earlier reported that the delay in the release of IPL schedule is also caused due to rising cases of coronavirus in Abu Dhabi. The authorities in Abu Dhabi have made rapid test mandatory upon arrival, which may force the franchises, broadcast crew and IPL operations executives to incur additional costs of AED 50 per test.

A report from The Hindu had further said that the BCCI is in touch with the Emirates Cricket Board to find a way out.

“It could be a case of two teams playing home and away games back to back, similar to 2011 ,” an IPL insider told the newspaper. “As of now, Abu Dhabi could host a few matches only in the first half.”

