IPL 2020 | 'No war is won while fighting from behind': Ajay Jadeja on MS Dhoni's batting position

Image Source : IPL 2020 Ajay Jadeja was critical of MS Dhoni's late arrivals in the run-chases over the past two games.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's batting position has been a point of concern ever since the beginning of 2020 Indian Premier League. After the decision to send Sam Curran before himself paid in the opening game of thet tournament, the late arrivals of Dhoni in significantly higher run-chases didn't help CSK's cause in their next two matches.

Dhoni batted at number seven in the 217-run chase against Rajasthan Royals, he came late at sixth position when the side needed 77 runs to win from 26 deliveries.

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja has now said that he is "not happy" with MS Dhoni's batting position for the Chennai Super Kings.

“I would again say the same thing. I am not happy with MS Dhoni’s batting position. No war is won while fighting from behind. There’s a saying in the Army that a war concludes when the General steps out,” Jadeja told Cricbuzz.

“Dhoni has retired from Indian cricket team duty but is still leading CSK. Those kids who have started watching cricket now would remember the Dhoni they are seeing on the screens, contrary to the great cricketer they were being told about before which is the sad part," he further said.

Earlier, Gautam Gambhir had also lashed out at Dhoni for batting late against the Royals, saying that the former Indian captain is not leading from the front.

"MS Dhoni batting at No. 7? And sending Gaikwad before him, Sam Curran before him. Makes no sense to me," Gambhir had said, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"In fact, you should be leading from the front. And this is not what you call leading from the front. Batting at number seven when you're chasing what 217? The game was over. Faf was probably the lone warrior."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage