IPL 2020, MI vs CSK: MS Dhoni becomes first captain to win 100 matches for a franchise

Veteran Indian cricketer MS Dhoni added another feather to his already-crammed hat as he became the first captain in the history of Indian Premier League to lead a franchise to 100 wins in the tournament. Dhoni achieved the feat after Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 opener by five wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Overall, Dhoni has 105 wins in IPL history having also led Rising Pune Supergiants to five wins in IPL 2016. The win on Saturday was also Chennai's 100th in IPL history. They are still the only franchise to reach the playoffs in all their 10 seasons and have won the title thrice.

Talking about the game, Mumbai were restricted to 162/9 after Chennai snarred six wickets in the last six overs for 41 runs only. Two sensational catches from Faf du Plessis and three wickets by Lungi Ngidi in the death overs helped Chennai bounce back after a promising opening and third-wicket stand from Mumbai Indians.

Chennai, in reply, went down 6 for two in two overs. But a century-plus stand between Ambati Rayudu and Faf, both of whom scored their respective fifties, helped revive the innings. There were aslo a crucial tactical move by Dhoni which paid off - sending Sam Curran ahead of himself and the left-hander scored 18 off six.

With the win, Chennai have now broken the duck against Mumbai, winning their first game against the defending champions since April 3, 2018.

