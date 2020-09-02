IPL 2020: Matthew Hayden names two Indian pacers who could be standout performers this season

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Australian batsman Mathew Hayden has named two Indian pacers who can step up in the UAE during IPL 2020.

Former Australian batsman Matthew Hayden has named two Indian pace bowlers who could be the standout performers in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. IPL 2020 will begin from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

Hayden, who played for the Chennai Super Kings during his time in the league, pin-pointed the two experienced Indian pacers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah as the two who can stand out.

“I feel the experienced seam bowlers will always be a threat. Bhuvneshwar Kumar obviously has been incredible in the IPL. And from the Mumbai Indians point of view, who can go past one of the finest bowlers in world cricket, i.e. Jasprit Bumrah. I think he is as good as anyone on their day,” Hayden said on Star Sports' Cricket Connected.

Among spinners, Hayden said that Harbhajan Singh could step up for Chennai Super Kings, even when he hasn't played in professional cricket for over an year now.

“I think you have got a handful of spinners as well who can look to dominate the play,” Hayden said.

“Even the old boys can do the job. I am thinking of guys like Harbhajan Singh, who didn’t play a lot of cricket last year but still a wily off-spinner who can have a go.

"Jadeja from CSK, some of the leggies as well who have got a big chance to get amongst the wickets this year."

