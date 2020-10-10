IPL 2020 | Ishan Porel will 'soon get a game', says KXIP captain KL Rahul

Image Source : IPLT20.COM KXIP will be aiming for a turnaround when they take on KKR in IPL 2020 later today.

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul has stated that pacer Ishan Porel "will soon get a game" in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

The fast bowler from West Bengal, who is yet to feature in IPL 2020, performed brilliantly in the Ranji Trophy season, helping his team reach the final in 2020. He picked up 11 wickets in his last three Ranji Trophy games, which included a five-wicket haul against Karnataka in the semi-finals.

"Look, he's been very good, he's bowled well in the nets. I've been impressed with how he's been bowling. He's had a great first class season as well so yeah, some exciting guys in the line-up and one of them being Ishan. Sure at some point, he'll get a game," the official Kings XI website quoted Rahul as saying ahead of their match against Kolkata Knight Riders to be played on Saturday.

Alongside Porel, another player who could be spotted in Kings XI colours soon this season could be the Chris Gayle. Head coach Anil Kumble revealed that Gayle was in fact due to play against SunRisers Hyderabad, but couldn't make the cut in the end due to health reasons.

"Chris Gayle was going to play today's match but he is sick. He is down with food poisoning that's why he isn't in the playing eleven," Kumble told commentators during the SRH game which the Kings XI had lost by 69 runs.

With just one win in six games, Kings XI are lying at the bottom of the points table.

