IPL 2020 | KL continues to wear Orange Cap, Purple Cap stays with Kagiso Rabada

Star Indian batsman KL Rahul continues to hold the Orange Cap while the Purple Cap is with tearaway South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada following the conclusion of the 31st IPL 2020 match which Kings XI Punjab won by won by eight wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

On Thursday evening, Rahul played an unbeaten knock of 61 and in the process took his tally to 448 runs in eight matches. He is followed by his teammate Mayank Agarwal who has collected 382 runs in eight games. Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis comes third on the list with 307 runs in eight games.

In the bowlers' list, Rabada of Delhi Capitals continues to lead the chart, having scalped 18 wickets in eight matches. He is followed by Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer who has 12 wickets to his name. Mohammad Shami of Kings XI is at the third spot as he has also picked 12 wickets in eight matches.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals continue to remain at the top of the points table having registered six wins so far in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They have 12 points in eight games and are followed by Mumbai Indians who have 10 points in seven matches. Virat Kohli's RCB complete the podium with 10 points from eight games.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai will have a chance to once again go at the number one spot when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday evening in Abu Dhabi.

