IPL 2020 | The game against KKR is going to be a tough one in different conditions: Simon Katich

Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach Simon Katich rolled out his thoughts ahead of their vital clash against Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders. Katich pointed out that it'll be a tough game and also lauded pacer Lockie Ferguson's recent bowling show against SunRisers Hyderabad.

In the race to qualify for the playoffs, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday at Abu Dhabi. It's anticipated to be a crucial tie as the winners of the game will bolster their chances of booking a top-four finish. After bagging six wins in nine matches, RCB are currently sitting third in the table with 12 points under their belt.

Game Day: KKR v RCB Pre-Game Talk



To finish at the top, you’ve to be on top of your game in all the upcoming matches and the coaches & AB de Villiers speak about Mission Abu Dhabi against KKR today.#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/WYoE53OwsP — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 21, 2020

"This is gonna be different conditions to Sharjah. They're also going to have a different team, with Lockie Ferguson coming in after delivering an impressive performance against SunRisers Hyderabad. We expect it to be a tough game, they're a tough team," said Katich.

RCB's director of cricket Mike Hesson mentioned that the team has freshened up after getting a much-needed break amid their IPL 2020 journey.

"Our plans will be slightly different at Abu Dhabi's bigger fields. We've spent the last couple of days to refresh ourselves as we had four games in eight days. It was a good chance for us to freshen up," said Hesson.

