IPL 2020 | KKR release statement on Sunil Narine being reported for suspect bowling action

The Kolkata Knight Riders have released a statement after their spinner Sunil Narine was reported for suspect bowling action, following the side's game against Kings XI Punjab on Saturday last week.

The report was made by the on-field umpires according to the IPL’s Suspected Illegal Bowling Action Policy.

The KKR, in their statement, have expressed their surprise over the report but added that they're working closely with the IPL for an "appopriate resolution."

"Mr. Sunil Narine was reported for suspect action by the match officials after KKR’s match vs KXIP held on Oct 10, 2020 in Abu Dhabi," the statement read.

"This came as a surprise to the franchise and Mr. Narine, considering he has played over 115 games in the IPL since 2012 and as many as 68 games since 2015, when he was last reported during the IPL season for a suspect action before being subsequently cleared completely by SRASSC, an ICC accredited facility.

"Furthermore, he was playing his 6th game this season, with no concerns expressed formally or informally by the match officials so far.

"Having said this, we are respectful of the process that the IPL has put in place to have his action reviewed, and are working closely with the IPL in this matter. We are hopeful that there would be an appropriate resolution quickly. We appreciate the cooperation being extended by the IPL in expediting this matter."

Narine is slowly returning to his lethal best for the Knight Riders as the tournament progresses, and played a key role with the ball in death overs during the side's wins in the last two games against Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab.

