IPL 2020 | Jason Holder sad over 'Black Lives Matter' movement not being a part of tournament

West Indies skipper Jason Holder has shown his disappointment over none of the IPL teams taking a knee in solidarity with the "Black Lives Matter" movement. According to Holder, the movement has gone unnoticed in the on-going IPL 2020, which is arguably the world's most glamorous cricket league.

Holder made the statement while receiving the prestigious Peter Smith Award on behalf of the West Indies cricket team in a virtual ceremony organised by the Cricket Writers' Club. The Peter Smith Award is an annual honour which recognises outstanding contribution to the presentation of cricket to the public.

"To be honest, I haven't had one conversation up here around it (BLM). Sometimes it seems it has gone unnoticed, which is a sad thing," Holder said in his address posted on Cricket West Indies website. Holder currently is plying his trade for SunRisers Hyderabad in the UAE.

"Cricket West Indies has done an excellent job in continuing awareness of it. The women had a series in England where they wore the Black Lives Matter logo and continued to push the movement as well," he added.

Taking a knee as a gesture of support to 'Black Live Matter' movement started in the West Indies' Test series in England this summer. It was a part of the global furore over African-American George Floyd's tragic death in Minneapolis. However, it was later discontinued for the subsequent tours of Pakistan and Australia.

"It's a long debate, a long hard challenge, a long road. We as people need to continue to come together...and genuinely find ways to fix the inequalities in the world," Holder further said.

