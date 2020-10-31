IPL 2020 | It’s good when you take up responsibilities: Gautam Gambhir slams Dinesh Karthik over KKR captaincy

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Former KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have had an underwhelming journey so far in the on-going IPL 2020. Their woes were multiplied after their shocking six-wicket defeat against bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday. After gathering 172 runs on the scoreboard, the KKR bowling unit failed to restrict MS Dhoni's men as they hunted down the target on the last delivery of the second innings.

The possibility of the Eoin Morgan-led side progressing into playoffs is slim, especially when their Net Run Rate is -0.467. Their chances of achieving a top-four finish will solely depend on their luck and a few other results.

The Kolkata franchise, despite changing captaincy midway, hasn't been able to get desirable results. Former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir has slammed Dinesh Karthik's 'mindset' for passing over the baton midway through the season. It hasn't reaped benefits as both skippers have failed to achieve consistency.

“It just shows the mindset. You left captaincy because you wanted to concentrate on batting, but then it hasn’t worked, so probably sometimes it’s good when you take up responsibilities.

What I’ve realized when I was through a worse phase in 2014. I got three ducks in a row when we started the tournament. It was captaincy that helped me that I could get back into form," said Gambhir while talking to cricket.com.

“The reason why because when I was not batting, I was thinking about how to make the team win through my captaincy and the decision making. But when you’re not captaining, you’re thinking even more about your batting,” he added.

Hoping to grab two crucial points, KKR are slated to lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on Sunday at Dubai.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage