I am better now, trying my best to keep myself fit: Deepak Chahar thanks fans for support

Indian bowler and Chennai Super Kings player Deepak Chahar, who was recently reported to have tested positive for COVID-19, on Tuesday said that he has been feeling better now and trying to keep himself fit for the impending 13th season of the Indian Premier League.

Sharing a video on his Instagram profile, Chahar, through a video, thanked his fans for their love and support before doing a few leg exercises.

"Thank you all for your love and prayers ..I am better now and trying my best to keep myself fit..hopefully you will see me in action very soon..Keep showering your love and never miss your leg day #ipl #legday #ipl2020 #recovery," he wrote on Instagram.

Chennai Super Kings shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "Come what may, don't miss leg day. Cherry on the rise! #WhistlePodu @deepak_chahar9."

Chahar was among the two cricketers to have tested positive on day 3 of the franchise's arrival in Dubai for IPL 2020. A total of 13 personnel had returned positive with batsman Rituraj Gaikwad being the other player.

Although asymptomatic as mentioned by BCCI in their statement, they were immediately isolated while the entire CSK team went into an extended quarantine period.

The other members returned negative for their tests on Monday and will be required to undergo a last test on September 3. On clearing the squad will be allowed to start their training session for the tournament on September 4.

Chahar and Rituraj will however not be available before September 12.

IPL 2020 will begin from September 19 onwards inthe UAE and the final is on November 10 although BCCI is yet to announce the schedule.

