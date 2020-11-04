IPL 2020 | Here's how Orange Cap, Purple Cap race looks after end of league stage

Image Source : IPLT20.COM KXIP skipper KL Rahul

Kings XI Punjab's KL Rahul and Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals continue to lead the respective batting and bowling charts following the completion of the league stage in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rahul remains at the number one spot with 670 runs in 14 matches to lead the race for the Orange Cap. He will, however, not be able to add more runs as Kings XI have failed to qualify for the playoffs.

SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner has jumped to the second spot after he scored unbeaten 85 against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday evening to take his team into the playoffs. Warner now has 529 runs to his name in 14 matches. Shikhar Dhawan is next in the list, having amassed 525 runs from 14 matches.

In the list of leading wicket-takers, Rabada has 25 wickets to his name from 14 games and leads the race for the Purple Cap. He is followed by Jasprit Bumrah (23 wickets in 13 matches) and Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals (20 wickets in 14 matches).

Table-toppers Mumbai Indians will face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 on Thursday evening while SunRisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in Eliminator on Friday.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage