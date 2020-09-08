IPL 2020 | From McGrath to Kumble: Watch Jasprit Bumrah imitate six bowling actions in MI net session

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Jasprit Bumrah imitated six bowling actions during a net session with Mumbai Indians.

All the franchises in the Indian Premier League are breaking sweat in the training sessions ahead of the 2020 edition of the tournament, which begins on September 19. Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the opener of the 13th season of IPL.

On Monday, Mumbai Indians, who are based in Abu Dhabi, shared a video of Jasprit Bumrah bowling in the nets. The fast bowler, who has made his name as one of the fiercest fast bowlers in international cricket, could be seen imitating the bowling actions of a number of cricketers.

The franchise asked the fans to guess the different bowling actions performed by Bumrah. The bowler began with the action of MI teammate Lasith Malinga, who withdrew from the upcoming edition due to personal reasons.

Bumrah then imitated Glenn McGrath, before trying a left-arm bowling action of former Indian bowler Ashish Nehra. He, then, turned to spin bowling, imitating Kedar Jadhav, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble respectively.

Watch:

Abu Dhabi will be the venue of the tournament's opener between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The two sides also met in the final of the last year's IPL, where MI emerged victorious in a thrilling contest, winning by 1 run.

The IPL will mark the return of Indian players to cricket action after more than six months of absence due to coronavirus pandemic.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage