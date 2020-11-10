IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC | Twitter hails incredible Mumbai Indians on fifth league title

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Mumbai Indians cruised to a record fifth title in the Indian Premier League, as they beat Delhi Capitals in the final on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians have won an incredible fifth Indian Premier League after beating the Delhi Capitals in the final. MI captain Rohit Sharma stepped up to the occasion with a brilliant half-century, while the bowlers continued on their terrific performance to guide MI to a five-wicket win.

Earlier, DC recovered from losing three wickets in the first four overs to post 156/7 wickets. By contrast, MI were on top from the first over with a 45-run partnership between openers Sharma and Quinton de Kock.

Marcus Stoinis, who was dismissed off the very first ball of the match earlier, came back with the wicket of the in-form de Kock off his first ball of the MI innings. Suryakumar Yadav (19) and Ishan Kishan (33*) made valuable contributions in MI's win as they chased the target down with 8 balls to spare.

Boult was the highest wicket-taker for MI with three scalps while Coulter-Nile and Yadav got two and one respectively. Jasprit Bumrah finished wicketless.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Ab to aadat si hai sabko aise dhone ki.

The best T 20 franchisee in the world and the best captain in the format. Deserving winners , Mumbai Indians, koi shak.

Amazingly well organised tournament despite various challenges.#IPLfinal pic.twitter.com/yYkRqKtoxQ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 10, 2020

I hold my head high as a Mumbaikar. Thank you @mipaltan for making us feel on top of the world even when you didn’t have us cheering you on in the stands. Real Champions make victory seem easy, even though winning requires back-breaking work! https://t.co/hFadXhU80I — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 10, 2020

Congratulations @mipaltan @ImRo45 and entire team for winning the 5th 🏆.. Outstanding — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 10, 2020

Very proud of @DelhiCapitals - well played boys and congratulations for a wonderful season. To reach the finals is no mean feat and everyone should be proud - congratulations to the @mipaltan who continue to set the bench mark. One thing I can assure all that we will be back hard — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) November 10, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage