Indian T20 League
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC | Twitter hails incredible Mumbai Indians on fifth league title

IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC | Twitter hails incredible Mumbai Indians on fifth league title

Mumbai Indians cruised to a record fifth title in the Indian Premier League, as they beat Delhi Capitals in the final on Tuesday.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 10, 2020 23:22 IST
mi vs dc, ipl 2020, indian premier league 2020, mumbai indians, delhi capitals, mi vs dc ipl 2020, i
Image Source : IPLT20.COM

Mumbai Indians cruised to a record fifth title in the Indian Premier League, as they beat Delhi Capitals in the final on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians have won an incredible fifth Indian Premier League after beating the Delhi Capitals in the final. MI captain Rohit Sharma stepped up to the occasion with a brilliant half-century, while the bowlers continued on their terrific performance to guide MI to a five-wicket win.

Earlier, DC recovered from losing three wickets in the first four overs to post 156/7 wickets. By contrast, MI were on top from the first over with a 45-run partnership between openers Sharma and Quinton de Kock.

Marcus Stoinis, who was dismissed off the very first ball of the match earlier, came back with the wicket of the in-form de Kock off his first ball of the MI innings. Suryakumar Yadav (19) and Ishan Kishan (33*) made valuable contributions in MI's win as they chased the target down with 8 balls to spare.

Boult was the highest wicket-taker for MI with three scalps while Coulter-Nile and Yadav got two and one respectively. Jasprit Bumrah finished wicketless.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Latest News

Social Tracker