IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals fantasy tips

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Find fantasy tips for Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 match.

With five wins on the trot, a rejuvenated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will look to further boost their playoff hopes when they face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.

While KXIP (12 points) have turned it around after going on a dismal run in the first half of the season, RR (10 points) have been wildly inconsistent in the latter half of the season and desperately need a win to be alive in the race for the playoffs season at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

As both the sides meet in Abu Dhabi, let's take a look at the Dream11 Predictions:

- Mandeep Singh has stepped up brilliantly in the absence of Mayank Agarwal for the KXIP. He's one of the must-haves for the team.

- Mohammed Shami (20 wickets in 12 matches) has been KXIP's lynchpin in the bowling department while young Ravi Bishnoi (12 wickets in 12 matches) has also impressed.

- RR's bowling has been dependent solely on Jofra Archer (17 wickets from 12 games) who will once again try to pose some serious threat for the Punjab batters.

IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: KXIP vs RR Dream11 Team

KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Riyan Parag, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Mohammed Shami

