IPL 2020 | 'Come back, Mr IPL!': CSK fans call for Suresh Raina's return as batting woes continue

Image Source : IPLT20.COM The CSK fans on Friday called for Suresh Raina to return to the squad as the side's batting woes continued in the match against Delhi Capitals.

Chennai Super Kings continued to struggle in their batting performances for a second game in a row as the side conceded a 44-run defeat to the Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Friday. The side was restricted to 131/5 in the 176-run chase in the game, and the CSK fans were justifiably displeased from the performances with the bat.

On Twitter, the fans of the franchise called for Suresh Raina to return to the CSK squad. Raina has been a key part of the CSK franchise since its inaugural edition and has appeared for Chennai in every season of the IPL (bar the 2016 and 2017 edition when the franchise was suspended).

Raina withdrew from the 2020 edition of the tournament in early September and returned to India, following an fatal attack on his relatives in Punjab. The former Indian cricketer took to Twitter to urge the Punjab government to address the case, which was duly solved according to a statement from the Punjab police.

Raina has since been active on social media as he continues to post pictures and stories from Jammu and Kashmir.

As CSK stumbled to yet another loss in the tournament, Suresh Raina trended on Twitter.

"Missing Suresh Raina like never before," a fan wrote.

"#ComeBackMrIPL Pls comeback... This four player are base of wictory ... I'm not saying that other players not do anything but this four are amazing player ... Har AK cskians ki wish he ki bravo and raydu get well soon and suresh Raina Pls comeback..." another fan wrote.

See the tweets:

Missing Suresh Raina like never before. — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) September 25, 2020

#ComeBackMrIPL Pls comeback... This four player are base of wictory ... I'm not saying that other players not do anything but this four are amazing player ... Har AK cskians ki wish he ki bravo and raydu get well soon and suresh Raina Pls comeback... pic.twitter.com/a9DczWzF9s — 😍hiya patel -msdian (@HetviPa86576289) September 26, 2020

Sluggish start in the powerplay, then no impetus at all until the halfway point. It's evident that the players are looking their age this tournament.

Suresh Raina sorely missed.



On the bright side, exposed in early days. Make some immediate changes, regroup quickly. #CSKvDC — George (@VijayIsMyLife) September 25, 2020

