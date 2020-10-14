Indian T20 League
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2020 | Umpire changes mind to call wide following MS Dhoni's protest; Watch

IPL 2020 | Umpire changes mind to call wide following MS Dhoni's protest; Watch

The incident took place in the 19th over of the innings and has triggered debate on social media platforms.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 14, 2020 9:29 IST
The incident took place in the 19th over of the innings and
Image Source : SCREENGRAB

The incident took place in the 19th over of the innings and has triggered debate on social media platforms.

In the 19th over of the game between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, an incident including umpire Paul Reiffel and CSK captain MS Dhoni sparked debate on social media platforms.

Dhoni, along with bowler Shardul Thakur, expressed their protest after Reiffel began to stretch his arms to call a wide ball. The previous delivery was also a wide, which further amplified the protest.

Related Stories

Reiffel, then, seemingly changed his decision as he turned to the duo and decided not to call a wide.

Watch:

SRH captain David Warner wasn'y shy to express his surprise at the change of decision. The delivery was outside the mark and went past Rashid Khan's bat.

Khan's partner at the non-striker's end, Shahbaz Nadeem was also seen having a chat with the umpire followling the decision to change the call.

According to the IPL's regulations for the wide ball (22.1.2): "The ball will be considered as passing wide of the striker unless it is sufficiently within reach for

him to be able to hit it with the bat by means of a normal cricket stroke."

Section 2.12 of IPL's regulations, meanwhile, says, "An umpire may alter any decision provided that such alteration is made promptly. This apart, an
umpire’s decision, once made, is final."

While some are critical of Dhoni for being too aggressive in his protest, a few have also criticised Reiffel for being intimidated by the protest and changing the decision.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Latest News

Social Tracker