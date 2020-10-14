IPL 2020 | Umpire changes mind to call wide following MS Dhoni's protest; Watch

Image Source : SCREENGRAB The incident took place in the 19th over of the innings and has triggered debate on social media platforms.

In the 19th over of the game between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, an incident including umpire Paul Reiffel and CSK captain MS Dhoni sparked debate on social media platforms.

Dhoni, along with bowler Shardul Thakur, expressed their protest after Reiffel began to stretch his arms to call a wide ball. The previous delivery was also a wide, which further amplified the protest.

Reiffel, then, seemingly changed his decision as he turned to the duo and decided not to call a wide.

Watch:

SRH captain David Warner wasn'y shy to express his surprise at the change of decision. The delivery was outside the mark and went past Rashid Khan's bat.

Khan's partner at the non-striker's end, Shahbaz Nadeem was also seen having a chat with the umpire followling the decision to change the call.

Horrible umpiring from Paul Reiffel.



Got pressured by Dhoni to not give a wide.



This is not new. Umpire's get bullied and pressurized by Dhoni all the time. It's shocking that they don't learn.



How is this not a wide? #SRHvCSK #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/bkOQvI4dPT — Aditya (@forwardshortleg) October 13, 2020

The fault is the umpire’s only. If you are intimidated by MS Dhoni that’s your problem. MS Dhoni had the right to express his disappointment though it was a wide. We’ve seen all players do it. That’s just piss poor umpiring & the umpire needs to be fined. — Pradhyoth (@Pradhyoth1) October 13, 2020

According to the IPL's regulations for the wide ball (22.1.2): "The ball will be considered as passing wide of the striker unless it is sufficiently within reach for

him to be able to hit it with the bat by means of a normal cricket stroke."

Section 2.12 of IPL's regulations, meanwhile, says, "An umpire may alter any decision provided that such alteration is made promptly. This apart, an

umpire’s decision, once made, is final."

Most keepers shake their head when they are not happy with umpire's decision, Dhoni charging towards the umpire didn't look good. Add to it the fact that he left his dugout chair and entered the field when he wasn't happy with an umpire last year, he becomes a repeated offender. — cricBC (@cricBC) October 13, 2020

While some are critical of Dhoni for being too aggressive in his protest, a few have also criticised Reiffel for being intimidated by the protest and changing the decision.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage