IPL 2020 | Brett Lee names Devdutt Padikkal, Rahul Tewatia as his favorites for the season

The 2020 Indian Premier League season ended last night with Mumbai Indians crowned the champions for the fifth time -- and a second time in a row. MI defeated Delhi Capitals in the final by five wickets, as Rohit Sharma won a fifth IPL trophy as captain and sixth overall.

The 2020 edition of the tournament saw the emergence of a number of youngsters from across the different franchises. While MI was bolstered with some brilliant performances from Ishan Kishan, Devdutt Padikkal shined for RCB, while Rahul Tewatia also made his name with a few match-winning innings for Rajasthan Royals.

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee talked about the rise of young talent in this year's edition.

"It has been incredible. It has been hard with no fans, but to me, the best part of this season has been the young Indian players coming through. The Devdutt Padikkals, the Tewatias and the emergence of, we have seen the Delhi Capitals play some really good cricket, so, I will say the fast bowlers too, but I will always say the fast bowlers," Lee said on Star Sports' Cricket Connected.

According to Brian Lara, fellow West Indian Chris Gayle's performance for Kings XI Punjab were "amazing to watch."

"I think the Universe Boss - Chris Gayle. The reason being that if there were 50-60 thousand people watching, and when he arrived in the tournament at the second half. His performances and how he got Kings XI Punjab going and almost getting there. I think it's just been amazing watching him and the turnaround of Kings XI Punjab," said Lara.

Gayle made a late arrival in the tournament, but amassed 277 runs in seven matches for the Kings XI Punjab.

