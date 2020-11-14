IPL 2020 | Ajit Agarkar names his best XI of the season, doesn't pick KL Rahul as the opener

Image Source : IPLT20.COM KXIP skipper KL Rahul.

After over seven weeks of nail-biting thrillers, enthralling knocks and match-winning bowling spells, the IPL 2020 carnival finally came to an end on November 10, with Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) clinching their fifth title in the final game. After the tournament's conclusion, fans and cricket experts have been rolling out their XIs comprising standout performers of the tournament.

Joining the bandwagon, former India pacer Ajit Agarkar also revealed his IPL 2020 XI in a video posted by Star Sports on their YouTube channel. One surprise omission from Agarkar's team was of Orange Cap winner -- KL Rahul. Despite finishing as leading run-scorer this year, Rahul didn't get a place in Agarkar's IPL XI. He instead went with David Warner to open the innings alongside Shikhar Dhawan.

At the No.3 position, Agarkar preferred young Ishan Kishan, the second-highest run-scorer for MI this season, over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli. At No.4, Agarkar slotted Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 480 runs including four half-centuries, playing a vital role in MI's title heist.

Following Surya, Agarkar placed RCB's AB de Villiers at the No.5 position. The two all-rounder slots in the side were given to Hardik Pandya and Marcus Stoinis. While Hardik produced some quick-fire knocks at the death, Stoinis impressed while opening the innings for Delhi Capitals (DC).

Talking about the bowling set-up, Agarkar chose Purple Cap winner Kagiso Rabada and MI's Jasprit Bumrah as the pace duo. To finish things off, Agarkar picked Yuvzendra Chahal and Varun Chakravarthy as his side's spinners, keeping away Rashid Khan from the squad.

Ajit Agarkar’s IPL XI: 1 David Warner, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Ishan Kishan, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 AB de Villiers, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Marcus Stoinis, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Varun Chakravarthy.