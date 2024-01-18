ILT20 2024 Live: When and where to watch International League T20 for free on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : ILT20/X ILT20 2024 captains on January 17, 2024

The International League T20 2024 season will begin on Friday, January 19 with six teams clashing for the silverware. Sharjah Warriors will clash against the defending champions Gulf Giants in the opening game at Sharjah Cricket Stadium and the final will be played in Dubai on February 17.

Last edition's runner-up Desert Vipers will face Sunile Narine-led Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their opening game on Sunday. Nicholas Pooran has taken over captaincy duties at MI Emirates while the veteran Australian David Warner has been named to lead Dubai Capitals in 2024.

Six teams will play round robin format and the top four teams will feature in qualifiers. Three venues Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi will host all 34 matches, including knockouts and final.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of ILT20 2024:

When is the ILT20 starting?

The International League T20 2024 tournament will begin on January 19, 2024, and the final will be played on February 17, 2024

At what time does the ILT20 2024 begin?

The ILT20 2024 matches will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Double-headers games will start at 4:00 PM IST) ​

International League T20 2024 venues

The International League T20 2024 matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

Where can you watch the ILT20 2024 matches on TV?

Indian fans can enjoy live TV broadcasts of ILT20 2024 matches on Zee TV, Zee TV HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Where can you watch the ILT20 2024 online in India?

One can watch the International League T20 2024 matches online on the Zee5 app and website

ILT20 2024 Squads

Gulf Giants: James Vince (c), Aayan Afzal Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Dominic Drakes, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox, Karim Janat, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Rehan Ahmed, Richard Gleeson, Sanchit Sharma, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shimon Hetmyer

MI Emirates: Nicholas Pooran (c), Akeal Hosein, Ambati Rayudu, Andre Fletcher, Corey Anderson, Daniel Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, Kusal Perera, McKenny Clarke, Muhammad Waseem, Nosthush Kenjige, Odean Smith, Trent Boult, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Waqar Salamkheil, Will Smeed, Zahoor Khan

Sharjah Warriors: Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c), Chris Sole, Chris Woakes, Daniel Sams, Dilshan Madushanka, James Fuller, Joe Denly, Johnson Charles, Junaid Siddique, Kusal Mendis, Lewis Gregory, Mahesh Theekshana, Mark Deyal, Mark Watt, Martin Guptill, Muhammad Jawadullah, Qais Ahmad, Sean Williams, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c)

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Sunil Narine (c), Andre Russell, Brandon McMullen, Charith Asalanka, David Willey, Jake Lintott, Joe Clarke, Josh Little, Laurie Evans, Marchant de Lange, Matiullah Khan, Michael Pepper, Ravi Bopara, Sabir Ali, Sam Hain, Imad Wasim, Ali Khan

Desert Vipers: Colin Munro (c), Adam Hose, Alex Hales, Ali Naseer, Azam Khan, Bas de Leede, Dinesh Chandimal, Gus Atkinson, Luke Wood, Matheesha Pathirana, Michael Jones, Rohan Mustafa, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga

Dubai Capitals: David Warner (c), Andrew Tye, Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Max Holden, Mohammad Mohsin, Nuwan Thushara, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Raja Akif, Roman Powell, Roelof van der Merwe, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza