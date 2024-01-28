Sunday, January 28, 2024
     
Injury scare for India? Ravindra Jadeja seen clutching his hamstring after being run out by Ben Stokes - WATCH

India found themselves in some real trouble on the fourth day of the first Test against England as they lost 7 wickets for just 119 chasing 231 runs. India's problems were further mounted as the whole country saw Ravindra Jadeja holding his hamstring after being run out by Ben Stokes.

Anshul Gupta New Delhi Published on: January 28, 2024 16:13 IST
Ravindra Jadeja was run out owing to a direct hit by
Image Source : SCREENGRAB/REUTERS Ravindra Jadeja was run out owing to a direct hit by England skipper Ben Stokes

England have gotten a stranglehold over the first Test against India in Hyderabad on Day 4 with the hosts being seven wickets down with still nearly 100 runs to get to win the match. Tom Hartley, some superb fielding and outstanding attacking captaincy and fielding from England meant the Indian batters found themselves in a fix with KS Bharat and R Ashwin needing to keep the visitors at bay. If losing seven wickets for just 119 runs wasn't enough, an injury scare to India's premier all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja further mounted the hosts problem.

Jadeja, who scored a fantastic 87 in the first innings, failed to replicate his magic in the second innings as he got run out for just 2. Jadeja called for a run and Shreyas Iyer at the other end responded after he hit the ball towards mid-on where Ben Stokes was fielding like a livewire. England skipper picked the ball and threw it immediately being mid-air to catch Jadeja by surprise nad the replays showed that the Indian all-rounder was short.

Jadeja was disappointed and Stokes was ecstatic as it was a huge wicket. However, more than the dismissal, the visuals after it disappointed the Indian viewers and fans the most as Jadeja was clutching his hamstring as he was walking off to the pavilion. The left-hander did look in some discomfort as he may have pulled up trying to complete that risky single.

Watch the video:

The fans and the Indian team will hope that it's nothing serious as Jadeja is invaluable to the Test team because of his quality and worth as an all-rounder and there is no one even close to him for the hosts. But for now, Ashwin and Bharat have added 20 runs for the 8th wicket and the whole of India will hope that the team gets over the line, somehow.

 

