Hello and Welcome to the coverage of the India Women vs England Women Group B match. It's the clash of the table toppers in Group B of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. India and England have dominated the tournament so far and are on an unbeaten run. But with the group stage coming to the ending phase, only one of them will carry the streak further. On a bigger picture, there are semifinal spots up for grabs, and a winner today will effectively go through the final four. Both sides are carrying great momentum but they will be put to the test today at St George's Park, Gqeberha. So, grab your seats and take some snacks, as I, Varun Malik take you across this clash of giants.