IND-W vs ENG-W, T20 World Cup: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about St George's Park

India women's team will lock horns with England in the third game of the T20 World Cup on February 18, Saturday. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - St George's Park, Gqeberha.

Pitch Report - INDW vs ENGW

The average 1st innings total at this venue is 122. It drops down to 115 in the 2nd innings. The deck at St George's Park is generally great for pacers who enjoy bowling with new ball. The wicket which is favourable to the bowlers, generally becomes slow as the game progresses. In the World Cup match between India and England, it is expected to be the case.

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 5 T20 matches played at this venue, 2 have been won by the team batting first, and the team chasing has won 3 times. The ground is favourable for the team bowling first, and if common sense prevails, the skipper winning the toss might want to bowl first.

St George's Park - The Numbers Game

Basic T20 Stats

Total matches: 5

Matches won batting first: 2

Matches won bowling first: 3

Average T20 Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 122

Average 2nd Innings scores: 115

Score Stats for T20 matches

The highest total recorded: 179/6 (20 overs) by SA vs NZ

The highest score chased: 113/0 (15.5 overs) by AUSW vs SLW

The lowest score defended: 158/4 (20 overs) by SA vs AUS

Full Squads -

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar,

England: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Katherine Sciver Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Davies, Kate Cross, Lauren Winfield-Hill

