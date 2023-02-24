INDW vs AUSW T20 WC | We have had this heartbreak before: Sehwag reacts on Harmanpreet's dismissal in semis

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Harmanpreet Kaur was dismissed in an unfortunate fashion in the semifinal of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023

INDW vs AUSW: India women displayed a great fight in the first semifinal of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues led India in the 173-run chase as the Women in Blue kept things in control. However, Kaur got out in an unfortunate way and the viewers were taken back to the memories of the 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal.

Harmanpreet Kaur was playing a captain's knock in the all-important semifinal. But she, unfortunately, got run out as her bat got stuck in the crease when she looked to complete her second run. Kaur, who hit a brilliant fifty had to walk back and was in serious anger with the bad luck. Meanwhile, former cricketer Virender Sehwag has reacted to the incident and shared a throwback of MS Dhoni's dismissal in the 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal.

Taking to Twitter, the former Indian cricketer wrote, "Match winner at the crease and Run out in a semi-final. We have had this heartbreak before. Sad to see India out. Were running away with the game but Australia proved again why they are a v difficult side to beat. Well tried girls"

Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues took the charge when India were 3 down for 28. The duo stitched a 69-run stand for the 5th wicket. Kaur smashed a fifty, while Rodrigues fell short by 7 runs. Meanwhile, Kaur got run out in an unfortunate incident. Kaur was taking Aussies to the attack and swept one ball off Wareham to square leg, where Gardner dived to keep the ball in play. Kaur ran for the second and looked to get in the crease easily but as her bat got stuck, she missed crossing the line. Wicketkeeper Healy dislodged the bails as the Indian captain walked in anger. She was also seen smashing her bat on the ground on her way back to the pavilion.

Meanwhile, India lost the match by 5 runs. After Kaur's wicket, Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma tried getting India over the line but that was not the case. In the final over, India needed 16 with only Sharma as the lone recognised batter. The Women in Blue were able to amass only 10 runs to make an exit from the tournament.

