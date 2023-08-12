India's coach Paras Mhambrey delighted with Mukesh Kumar; hints at part-time bowling roles for two youngsters

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Paras Mhambrey during practice session

India's bowling coach Paras Mahambrey is delighted with the way right-arm fast bowler Mukesh Kumar is approaching his cricket and Mhambrey feels that he has the potential in him to serve the country in all three formats of the sport going forward in the future for longer periods.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of the fourth T20I against the West Indies at Lauderhill in Florida, Mhambrey opened up on Mukesh's thought process and how he thinks and plans ahead of games. The 51-year-old mentioned that now that the team management knows that he is a good prospect for the future, his workload will be managed carefully.

"Very happy with the way he has progressed; the thought process, the discussion we had with him and his approach towards the game is fabulous. You need someone like him to come here on a tour and play against tough opponents on a different wicket which is never easy. But the way he has gone about it and the character he has shown (makes us) extremely happy.

"Going forward, since we know he is capable of playing all three formats, we need to be smart with his workload management.

He has played a lot of domestic cricket and got quality skills out there," said Mhambrey.

The bowling coach also revealed that the team management is trying to groom youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma so that they could chip in with overs as and when required going ahead. He feels that both batters have a knack for bowling and can come in handy once they are ready to send a few down at the other end.

"When you have someone who can chip in, it is nice. I have seen Tilak and Yashasvi bowl since U19 days. They are capable of being good bowlers. They can work on it at this level. When you got options like these, it is nice to have them. We will see them bowl soon hopefully, we are working on it. It will take time. Soon, we will see them bowling an over at least," he added.

