Indian players to be isolated in Mumbai from May 18-19 ahead of WTC final: Report

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Indian players.

BCCI is planning to put England-bound Indian players to put under 14-day isolation from May 18-19 in Mumbai ahead of their prolonged England tour, expectedly leaving on June 2, reported Cricbuzz.

Indian are set to face New Zealand in World Test Championship final on June 18 in Southampton followed by five-match Test series against host England in August-September.

The report further elaborated, that the BCCI has also decided to send medical teams to all Indian players, in whichever part of the country, to conduct their RT-PCR test at their doorstep in the next one-two days, post which all players would be asked to report to Mumbai by the abovementioned date. Local players are allowed to spend the period at home with a strict protocol of never leaving their residence during the period.

The board is still awaiting a formal health advisory from the UK government through ICC for the WTC final but have decided to go ahead with the two-week quarantine process of the players so that the two-week self-seclusion will be over by the time the team is scheduled to take off for the UK.

Before going into quarantine, each member, and their accompanying family members, will undergo three RT-PCR tests and the tests will continue once in isolation.