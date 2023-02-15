IND-W vs WI-W T20 World Cup Live Score: Harmanpreet's India to face Hayley's West Indies; toss at 6 PM

IND-W vs WI-W T20 World Cup Live Score: Harmanpreet's India to face Hayley's West Indies; toss at 6 PMIndia Women are set to face West Indies in the second match of the T20 World Cup campaign on February 15, Wednesday. While Team India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets in their opening match of the mega event, West Indies suffered a loss to the England Women's team by 7 wickets in their first game. The women in blue will want to keep their momentum. On the other hand, the West Indies women will want to make a comeback.