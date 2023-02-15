Wednesday, February 15, 2023
     
  IND-W vs WI-W T20 World Cup Live Score: Harmanpreet's India to face Hayley's West Indies; toss at 6 PM
IND-W vs WI-W T20 World Cup Live Score: Harmanpreet's India to face Hayley's West Indies; toss at 6 PM

Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Updated on: February 15, 2023 17:47 IST
India vs West Indies, Live Updates
India vs West Indies, Live Updates

India Women are set to face West Indies in the second match of the T20 World Cup campaign on February 15, Wednesday. While Team India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets in their opening match of the mega event, West Indies suffered a loss to the England Women's team by 7 wickets in their first game. The women in blue will want to keep their momentum. On the other hand, the West Indies women will want to make a comeback.

 

  Feb 15, 2023 5:47 PM (IST)

    Full Squads

    India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, 

    West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Rashada Williams (wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Stafanie Taylor, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Aaliyah Alleyne, Karishma Ramharack, Trishan Holder, Djenaba Joseph

  Feb 15, 2023 5:46 PM (IST)

    Pitch Report

    The average 1st innings total at this venue is 149. It drops down to 141 in the 2nd innings. The deck at Newlands Stadium is generally great for spinners, and you get proper grip and turn to take advantage of at this venue. In the T20 World Cup match between India and West Indies, it is expected to be the case.

    IND-W vs WI-W, T20 World Cup: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Newlands Stadium

  Feb 15, 2023 5:45 PM (IST)

    Live Streaming Details

    • Where can we watch the live streaming of India Women vs West Indies Women on TV?

    Live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between India Women vs West Indies Women will be available on Star Sports Network.

    • Where can we watch the live streaming of India Women vs West Indies Women online?

    Live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between India Women vs West Indies Women will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

