India vs Sri Lanka Today Match Prediction - Who will win Asia Cup 2023 match? Top Performers and Probable XIs

India (IND) thrashed rivals Pakistan in their opening Super 4 game but takes on Sri Lanka (SL) in their next game in the Asia Cup 2023 after the gap of 16 hours on Tuesday, September 12. Both India and Sri Lanka recorded easy wins in their opening Super 4 fixtures and are set for a mouth-watering clash at Colomobo's R Premadasa Stadium.

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 21 runs while defending a 258-run target in their last game while India tore apart Pakistan by 228 runs on Monday. India will feel tired but are set to enter the next game as favourites having recorded four wins in their last five ODI encounters against Sri Lanka.

Match Details

Match: Asia Cup 2023, Super 4

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Date & Time: September 12, 3:00 PM Local (Colombo), 03:00 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

IND vs SL Probable Playing XIs

India predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka predicted playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

IND vs SL Predictions

Best Batter of the Match: Shubman Gill

The young Indian opener scored 58 runs off 52 balls against Pakistan in the Super 4 match after smashing an unbeaten fifty against Nepal. Gill has registered three fifties in his last five overall international innings and has an impressive record against Sri Lanka. He has scored 207 runs in just 3 ODI innings against Sri Lanka with the help of one hundred and one fifty.

Best Bowler of the Match: Kuldeep Yadav

The in-form Indian spinner bowled a match-winning spell against Pakistan to give India a sensational win in the Super 4 game. He took 5 wickets while conceding just 25 runs in his eight overs against Pakistan after a wicketless spell against Nepal. Kuldeep has taken 14 wickets in just 8 innings against Sri Lanka and will be India's best bowler on Tuesday.

Who will win the Match: India (IND)

