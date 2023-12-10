Sunday, December 10, 2023
     
  India vs Pakistan ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates: Asian Neighbours meet in eagerly awaited clash in Dubai
India vs Pakistan ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates: Asian Neighbours meet in eagerly awaited clash in Dubai

India have been the most successful side in the history of the tournament. They have eight ACC U19 Asia Cup titles to their name, whereas Pakistan are still searching for the elusive silverware. India will be led by Uday Saharan whereas Saad Baig will captain Pakistan.

Kumar Rupesh
December 10, 2023 10:23 IST
India vs Pakistan ACC U19 Asia Cup.
India vs Pakistan ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates: Asian Neighbours meet in eagerly awaited clash in Dubai

India and Pakistan are taking on each other in a Group A fixture of the ongoing ACC U19 Asia Cup tournament in Dubai. India defeated Afghanistan in their campaign opener by seven wickets by riding on the all-round brilliance of Arshin Kulkarni whereas Pakistan thrashed Nepal by the same margin in their tournament opener. The team that will win today, will most likely go on to finish at the top of the table in Group A.

India vs Pakistan ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates: Defending champions face stern test in Dubai

  Dec 10, 2023 10:23 AM (IST)

    Meet the architect of India's win over Afghanistan

    Arshin Kulkarni is an 18-year-old emerging allrounder who belongs to Solapur, Maharashtra. He is a right-handed batter and a right-arm pacer. Arshin bagged 3/29 and also scored an unbeaten 70 to help India beat Afghanistan in their campaign opener.

  Dec 10, 2023 10:17 AM (IST)

    Meet the India captain, Uday Saharan

    The youngster was born in Rajasthan but plays for the Punjab Cricket Association. He is a right-handed middle order batter, who bowls off-break. Uday scored a 49-ball 20 in India's opening fixture against Afghanistan.

  Dec 10, 2023 10:12 AM (IST)

    Welcome!

    Hello and a warm welcome to our live coverage of the India vs Pakistan ACC U19 Asia Cup match. The eagerly anticipated Group A clash will be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. Kindly stay tuned to our blog as we bring you all the latest updates from the game.

