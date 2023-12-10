Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Pakistan ACC U19 Asia Cup.

India vs Pakistan ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates: Asian Neighbours meet in eagerly awaited clash in Dubai

India and Pakistan are taking on each other in a Group A fixture of the ongoing ACC U19 Asia Cup tournament in Dubai. India defeated Afghanistan in their campaign opener by seven wickets by riding on the all-round brilliance of Arshin Kulkarni whereas Pakistan thrashed Nepal by the same margin in their tournament opener. The team that will win today, will most likely go on to finish at the top of the table in Group A.

Live scorecard

Latest Cricket News