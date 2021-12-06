Live Score India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Updates from Mumbai: India aim early wickets to seal win

Follow us on Image Source : AP NEWSROOM (PHOTOS) India's players celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the day three of their second test cricket match with New Zealand in Mumbai

Live Score India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Updates from Mumbai: India aim early wickets

@9:19 AM: Indian players get into the groove of things before Day 4 action at Wankhede Stadium.

@9:01 AM: Indian players group up before Day's 4 play in Mumbai Test.

IND vs NZ: Ashwin's opening-spell pushes India closer to win against New Zealand

India's middle-order worries going into South Africa series remained but that didn't deter Ravichandran Ashwin from turning the heat on as his three quick blows left New Zealand tottering at 140 for five in pursuit of an impossible 540 on day three of the second Test.

While Daryl Mitchell (60 off 92 balls) and Henry Nicholls (36 batting) added 73 runs for the fourth wicket, there is no denying that India in all likelihood will finish it early on the fourth day with Ashwin (3/27) looking menacing after every passing over.

What will hurt New Zealand team most in this defeat is the fact that this is the game where one of its own -- Ajaz Patel, equalled the world record and grabbed a match-haul of 14 wickets, something that no one has ever done against India in Test cricket.

The tall Mitchell at least tried to use his reach to counter Ashwin and also attack Jayant Yadav and Axar Patel but looked more like the last man standing, trying to delay the inevitable before a rush of blood saw him being holed at deep extra cover. Tom Blundell had a suicidal runout going for a non-existent single.

But it was Ashwin, who again got the new ball and immediately got into the act by removing skipper Tom Latham with an angular delivery while Will Young gave bat pad to forward short leg and Ross Tayor, who has been a walking wicket, failed miserably in his attempt to slog sweep the wily off-spinner.