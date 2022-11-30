Wednesday, November 30, 2022
     
  5. LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Latest Updates & Score: NZ win toss in final ODI, opt to bowl first
India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Updated on: November 30, 2022 6:51 IST
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI
Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Latest Updates & Score

  • Nov 30, 2022 6:44 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Pimpale

    What does India's record in NZ read?

    New Zealand last lost a home ODI 13 matches ago while India have lost four of their previous five games against the hosts on their own soil in ODIs.

  • Nov 30, 2022 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Pimpale

    Covers have Gone Off!!!

    There few encouraging signs for the fans as the covers have gone off and we can expect the toss at any time.

  • Nov 30, 2022 6:33 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Pimpale

    Rain once again plays spoilsport

    Hello and a very warm welcome from me Aditya Pimpale as we bring you all the live coverage of India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI. And it is not a happy piece of news as the toss has been delayed due to rain, who is once again the uninvited guest.

