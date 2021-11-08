India vs Namibia Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ICC T20WC 2021, IND vs NAM predicted Playing XI

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Rohit Sharma

Outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli, who will lead the country for one last time in the shortest format, would aim to finish India's underwhelming T20 World Cup campaign on a positive note with a victory over Namibia in the team's final Super 12 match on Monday. Around 6:30 pm, New Zealand hit the winning runs against Afghanistan much to the disappointment of the Indian fans, who were hoping against hope that a miracle will happen under the blazing afternoon sun at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Probable Playing XI

India KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Namibia Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (captain), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wicket-keeper), Jan Frylinck and Ben Shikongo

Ahead of the do-or-die virtual clash, let's know which players can make a difference in the team of Dream XI:

Dream11 line-up Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul (VC), Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Stephen Baard, Mark van Lingen, Craig Williams Ravindra Jadeja, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah

Wicket-keeper (Rishabh Pant)

Rishabh Pant's service as a batter wasn't required in the last game but the southpaw has been in great touch this season and therefore too hard to ignore.

Batter (KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Stephen Baard, Mark van Lingen, Craig Williams)

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were flawless in their last two innings; giving India the start they needed. Virat Kohli didn't get to bat much since his New Zealand innings failure but has scored a fifty at this venue against Pakistan. Among Namibians, we picked Stephen Baard, Mark van Lingen, Craig Williams, who have blown hot and cold in this tournament.

All-rounder (Mohammad Nabi, David Wiese)

Ravindra Jadeja showed in the last game that he is a true match-winner, especially with the ball when conditions are in his favour.

Bowler (Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin)

Jasprit Bumrah has been the most inform pacer for India in this event and deserves a spot in today's game. Ravichandran Ashwin, on the other hand, has turned out to be the x-factor of the team; picking important wickets in the middle overs.

WEATHER REPORT

It will remain sunny throughout the day with temperatures hovering between 27-36 degree celsius. Strong winds are expected -- particularly during the afternoon with speeds likely to go past 23 km/s.

