India vs England Test series: Shoaib Bashir receives India visa; to join squad in Hyderabad

England cricketer Shoaib Bashir finally received his visa to travel to India on Wednesday, January 24. The youngster will arrive in India this weekend but will not be part of the opening match starting on Thursday at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

"Shoaib Bashir has now received his visa, and is due to travel to join up with the team in India this weekend," an ECB spokesman said. "We're glad the situation has now been resolved."

The 20-year-old Surrey-born cricketer's parents are of Pakistani heritage. The player was born and brought up in England but was in UAE when the India High Commission was issuing the visa for the rest of his teammates for the India tour. Bashir travelled back to London on Wednesday to get his visa issue cleared and will travel to India on Saturday.

