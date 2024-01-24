Wednesday, January 24, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. India vs England Test series: Shoaib Bashir receives India visa; to join squad in Hyderabad

India vs England Test series: Shoaib Bashir receives India visa; to join squad in Hyderabad

The 20-year-old Surrey-born offspinner was denied a visa due to his parents' Pakistani heritage and didn't travel to India for the first Test match starting at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium from Thursday.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: January 24, 2024 19:23 IST
Shoaib Bashir
Image Source : GETTY Shoaib Bashir during County Championship game in 2023

England cricketer Shoaib Bashir finally received his visa to travel to India on Wednesday, January 24. The youngster will arrive in India this weekend but will not be part of the opening match starting on Thursday at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

"Shoaib Bashir has now received his visa, and is due to travel to join up with the team in India this weekend," an ECB spokesman said. "We're glad the situation has now been resolved."

The 20-year-old Surrey-born cricketer's parents are of Pakistani heritage. The player was born and brought up in England but was in UAE when the India High Commission was issuing the visa for the rest of his teammates for the India tour. Bashir travelled back to London on Wednesday to get his visa issue cleared and will travel to India on Saturday.

More to follow...

Related Stories
AUS vs WI: Marnus Labuschagne closes in on creating world record in day-night Tests

AUS vs WI: Marnus Labuschagne closes in on creating world record in day-night Tests

IND vs ENG live: When and where to watch India vs England 1st Test for free on TV, online in India?

IND vs ENG live: When and where to watch India vs England 1st Test for free on TV, online in India?

Gujarat Titans' new 10-crore signing boosts Brisbane Heat to BBL 2023-24 title

Gujarat Titans' new 10-crore signing boosts Brisbane Heat to BBL 2023-24 title

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News