England vs India 4th Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score: Oval Test Live updates from London

ENG vs IND Live: Host England lived to fight another day as openers Haseeb Hameed (batting 43 off 85 balls) and Rory Burns (batting 31 off 109 balls) saw off the early threat from Indian bowlers to end Day 5 at 77 without loss while chasing 368 that India had set for them to win. England still trail by 290 runs but their sight will not be on the target, which looks far off at the moment. It will be on the remaining 90 overs that they will have to bat out if they have to ensure India don't run away with a 2-1 lead in the series. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch England vs India 4th Test Day 5 Live. You can watch ENG vs IND Live Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX and Sony TEN. LIVE STREAMING