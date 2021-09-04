Live Score England vs India 4th Test Day 3: Follow Live Updates from London
ENG vs IND Live: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of England vs India 4th Test Day 3 on indiatvnews.com. England took an important 99-run lead in the first innings on Day 2 before Rohit Sharma (20*) and KL Rahul (22*) gave India a stable start in the second innings. India finished at 43/0 at the end of Day 2, still needing 56 runs to end the first innings deficit. India made an impressive start on the second day of the game with a quick couple of wickets in the first hour, but Ollie Pope (81), along with Jonny Bairstow (37) and Moeen Ali (35) gave the hosts a much-needed push to take the lead before Chris Woakes scored a pacy 50 to take England's score to 290. Here, you can follow ball-by-ball updates from England vs India 4th Test Day 3. LIVE STREAMING
Live Score England vs India 4th Test Day 3: Follow Live Updates from London