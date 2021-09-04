England vs India Live Streaming 4th Test Day 3: Watch ENG vs IND 4th Test Live Online on SonyLIV

England vs India Live Streaming 4th Test Day 3: Watch ENG vs IND 4th Test Live Online on SonyLIVENG vs IND Live: India fought their way back on the second day of the fourth Test at The Oval to keep at England's heels by first restricting host to a lead of 99 and then gnawing at it with an unbeaten 43-run stand between opening batsmen K.L. Rahul (batting 22) and Rohit Sharma (batting 20). India still trail by 56 runs against Joe Root's side which had made 290 in first innings. India had made 191 in their first essay. The day began well for the Indians as pacer Umesh Yadav, who had removed Joe Root on Thursday evening, picking the wickets of overnight batsmen, the nightwatchman Craig Overton and Dawid Malan to reduce England to 62 for five early in the first session. However, local star Ollie Pope (81) thwarted Kohli's men as he played with a straight bat and on the merit of deliveries. He stitched two crucial partnerships to stabilise England. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch England vs India 4th Test Day 3 Live. You can watch ENG vs IND Live Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX and Sony TEN.
At what time does England vs India 4th Test Day 3 start?
England vs India 4th Test Day 3 will start at 03:30 PM.
When is England vs India 4th Test Day 3?
England vs India 4th Test Day 3 will take place on September 4. (Saturday)
How do I watch live streaming of the England vs India 4th Test Day 3?
You can watch England vs India 4th Test Day 3 live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV and JIO TV in India.
Which TV channels will broadcast England vs India 4th Test Day 3?
You can watch England vs India 4th Test Day 3 on Sony Sports Network.
What are the XIs for England vs India 4th Test?
England XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson
India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
