India vs England, 4th Test: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi Pitch Report

Groundstaff working on the pitch for the 4th Test at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

The keenly contested Test series between India and England is approaching its final stages as the two teams are set to meet each other in the fourth match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi starting February 23.

The pitches during the first three Tests were fairly even and saw an intriguing contest between bat and ball. However, the trend might change in the fourth Test as England aim to script a comeback to stay alive in the series.

England's vice-captain Ollie Pope had a look at the strip on February 21 and mentioned that "it's very platey and doesn't necessarily look like a belting wicket at the moment". If Pope's analysis of the nature of the surface turns out to be even remotely accurate then it will create headaches for the tourists and may foil their plan of drawing level with the hosts.

JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi Pitch Report

The images of the wicket that have surfaced clearly show that the wicket has plenty of cracks in it and they won't take much longer to widen. Pope also told the media that there is rough outside the right-hander's off stump on one side and the same outside the left-hander's off stump on the other. The rough will develop into bigger patches by the end of days two and three and will bring the spinners into play.

Batting first is the best way to make the most of the fresh wicket as chasing in the fourth innings will become extremely arduous.

JSCA International Stadium Complex Test Record and Stats

Total Test Matches: 2

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 474

Average second innings score: 382

Average third innings score: 168

Highest total scored: 603/9 by India vs Australia

Lowest total recorded: 133 all out by South Africa vs India