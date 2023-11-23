India vs Australia Live: When and where to watch IND vs AUS T20 series for free on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI TWITTER Suryakumar Yadav is set to make his captaincy debut for India in the first T20 of the five-match series against Australia

A five-match T20 series between the same two teams, three days after the World Cup final, might leave a bad taste in the mouth because of its timing, however, it might not be all pointless as many have touted it to be, considering these are five out of just 11 games India play ahead of the next year's T20 World Cup. Considering how Team India has done in the knockouts of such events in the recent past, the number of these games might be less but it is what it is, especially when the tournament is immediately after the IPL next year.

Now, Suryakumar Yadav has been handed the reigns with Hardik Pandya likely to make a comeback directly in the IPL since he doesn't play red-ball cricket. Surya, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna and Shreyas Iyer (last two T20Is) are the only players from the World Cup squad while the rest of the team is the one that played in the Ireland series.

On the other hand, Australia too have picked a young side but they have thrown in the likes of Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head and Adam Zampa which makes them look a bit stronger than the Indian team, however, the firepower the youngsters provide could be handy and hence promises to be an interesting series.

When and where to watch India vs Australia T20 series live and for free on TV and OTT in India?

The India-Australia T20 series will kick off at 7 PM IST on Thursday, November 23. All five matches of the T20 series will be live broadcasted on Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD and Colors Cineplex. The match can be watched for free on DD Sports free-to-air channel on TV.

The live streaming of the IND-AUS T20 series will be available on the JioCinema app and website for free.

Probable Playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan/Jitesh Sharma (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

Australia: Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade (c, wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson

