India vs Australia Live: When and where to watch IND vs AUS 3rd T20I for free on TV and streaming in India?

India and Australia are set to face each other in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Barsapara cricket stadium in Guwahati. The hosts won the first two matches - by two wickets and 44 runs respectively - in Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram to take a 2-0 lead in the series and will be looking to seal the contest in the third game today.

India have already picked a second string squad for this series and the youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan, among others, are performing well. Meanwhile, Australia have made wholesale changes to their squad ahead of the third T20I. Adam Zampa and Steve Smith have already returned home and won't play for the rest of the series while four other players - Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis and Sean Abbott will fly back home on Wednesday (November 29).

The visitors have Josh Phillippe and Ben McDermott available for third T20I while Chris Green and Ben Dwarshuis are set to join the squad in Raipur ahead of the fourth game of the series. Travis Head who didn't feature in the first two matches is the only player from the World Cup squad left in this series and is most likely to take the field today.

When and where to watch India vs Australia 3rd T20I live and for free on TV and OTT in India?

The India vs Australia 3rd T20I will commence at 7 PM IST on Tuesday, November 28. This match will be broadcast live on Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD and Colors Cineplex. The match will also be live for free on DD Sports free-to-air channel on TV.

The live streaming of the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I will be available on JioCinema app and website for free.

Squads

India: India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube

Australia: Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott (withdrawn), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Chris Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (withdrawn), Glenn Maxwell (withdrawn), Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith (withdrawn), Marcus Stoinis (withdrawn), Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa (withdrawn)

