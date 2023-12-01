India vs Australia Live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS 4th T20I on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Suryakumar Yadav and Matthew Wade.

India vs Australia Live Streaming: India and Australia are all set to have a crack at each other in the 4th T20I of the five-match series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday. After the first three T20Is of the series, the hosts hold a 2-1 advantage and are gunning to clinch the series without heading into the must-win territory.

The Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, bagged the first two games of the series before a Matthew Wade-led Aussie side punched a comeback on a special Maxwell show to keep the interests alive. In the first T20I, the Men in Blue registered a close two-wicket win as they chased their highest T20I score of 209. In the second one, they piled up 235 runs and went on to win the match by 44 runs.

The third one was a high-scoring affair too as the hosts racked up 222 in the first innings after being propelled by Ruturaj Gaikwad's century. The chase looked way too difficult when the Aussies were at 134/5 at 13.3 but save for Glenn Maxwell, who romped them home with a stunning 48-ball 104. As the two gear up for the 4th T20I, here are all the live-streaming details of the game.

When and where to watch India vs Australia 4th T20I live and for free on TV and OTT in India?

When and where to watch India vs Australia 4th T20I live and for free on TV and OTT in India?

The India vs Australia 4th T20I will commence at 7 PM IST on Friday, December 1. This match will be broadcast live on Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD and Colors Cineplex. The match will also be live for free on DD Sports free-to-air channel on TV.

The live streaming of the IND vs AUS 4th T20I will be available on JioCinema app and website for free.

Team squads:

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade(w/c), Tim David, Chris Green, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Josh Philippe

