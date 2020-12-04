Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 1st T20I: Live Updates from Canberra

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Australia 1st T20I on indiatvnews.com. After a 2-1 defeat in the ODI series, Virat Kohli and co. will be aiming for a strong comeback when the side takes on Australia in the T20I series. The first match takes place in Manuka Oval in Canberra. The team is high in spirits after it registered a 13-run win over Australia in the final ODI of the series. The match also saw T Natarajan making his ODI debut, and he is expected to be included in the first T20I as well. Here, you can find the ball-by-ball updates from India vs Australia 1st T20I Live on indiatvnews.com. LIVE STREAMING

Brief Preview:

Short of resources in ODIs, India will have enough options to choose from to pose a stiffer challenge to Australia when the two sides clash in a three-match T20 series beginning here on Friday. The 1-2 ODI series loss reaffirmed that India have a lot of work to do in the 50-over format but they possess a much more balanced squad in the shortest format. FULL PREVIEW