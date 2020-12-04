Image Source : INDIA TV Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 1st T20I: How to Watch IND vs AUS Live Online on SonyLIV

After a 2-1 loss in the ODI series, Team India will be aiming for a strong comeback in the shortest format of the game against Australia. The first of the three-match T20I series takes place in Canberra, which was also the venue of the final ODI. India will be high on spirits after they registered a win in the third ODI of the series at the same venue, as an all-round show from the visitors denied Aussies a clean sweep victory. T Natarajan also made his debut for the team in the final ODI and is expected to make his maiden appearance for the T20I team as well. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch India vs Australia 1st T20I series Live Match Online on SonyLIV and JIO TV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX and Sony TEN 1.

At what time does the India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020 begin?

India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020 will start at 1:40 PM.

When is the India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020?

India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020 will take place on December 4. (Friday)

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020?

You can watch India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020 live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV and JIO TV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020?

You can watch India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020 on SonySIX, SonyTEN and DD Sports.

What are the squads for India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020?

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, D Arcy Short, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis

