Watch: Rishabh Pant urges Ajinkya Rahane for review; Rohit Sharma hilariously laughs him off

With Rishabh Pant behind the stumps, one can expect an eventful day of cricket.

On the Day 1 of the Brisbane Test, the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman's overexcited appeal became the subject of laughter for Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane and vice-captain Rohit Sharma. While Pant tried his best to convince Rahane for a review, the Indian captain simply laughed him off, and Rohit joined the banter too.

The incident happened in the 84th over of the innings, off Natarajan's delivery to Tim Paine.

Australia finished the day on 274/5, with Marnus Labsuchagne scoring a century. The Indian XI featured two debutants in T Natarajan and Washington Sundar. While Sundar took the big wicket of Steve Smith (36), Natarajan struck two quick wickets of Wade (45) and centurion Labuschagne (108).

Earlier, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur dismissed David Warner (1) and Marcus Harris (5) cheaply in the first session.

Australia had won the toss and opted to bat at Gabba, where they remain undefeated since before the turn of the century.

The four-match series is currently level at 1-1.