AUS vs IND 4th Test: Virat Kohli hails 'outstanding' Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur after heroics on Day 3

Indian captain Virat Kohli heaped praise on Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur after the duo heroically batted India out of trouble on Day 3 of the fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane.

With India reeling at 186/6, Sundar and Thakur added 123 runs for the seventh-wicket partnership, breaking the Indian record for the highest partnership for the wicket at The Gabba. The duo also secured a third-highest partnership against Australia at the venue in the longest format of the game.

While Thakur scored 67 and ended as India's highest run-scorer in the innings, Sundar was dismissed on 62.

Kohli, who is currently in India on paternity leave, took to Twitter to hail the duo. "Outstanding application and belief by @Sundarwashi5 and @imShard. This is what test cricket is all about. Washy top composure on debut and tula parat maanla re Thakur!" wrote the Indian captain.

Outstanding application and belief by @Sundarwashi5 and @imShard. This is what test cricket is all about. Washy top composure on debut and tula parat maanla re Thakur! 👏👌 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 17, 2021

In the absence of Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane is leading the Indian team in Australia. In his captaincy, India made a remarkable comeback after the loss in Adelaide to defeat the hosts in Melbourne, and held Australia to a draw in the third Test in Sydney.

The four-match series is currently level at 1-1. India need a win or a draw in the Brisbane Test to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.