AUS vs IND 4th Test: Virat Kohli hails 'outstanding' Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur after heroics on Day 3

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 17, 2021 12:44 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Indian captain Virat Kohli heaped praise on Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur after the duo heroically batted India out of trouble on Day 3 of the fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane.

With India reeling at 186/6, Sundar and Thakur added 123 runs for the seventh-wicket partnership, breaking the Indian record for the highest partnership for the wicket at The Gabba. The duo also secured a third-highest partnership against Australia at the venue in the longest format of the game. 

While Thakur scored 67 and ended as India's highest run-scorer in the innings, Sundar was dismissed on 62.

Kohli, who is currently in India on paternity leave, took to Twitter to hail the duo. "Outstanding application and belief by @Sundarwashi5 and @imShard. This is what test cricket is all about. Washy top composure on debut and tula parat maanla re Thakur!" wrote the Indian captain.

In the absence of Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane is leading the Indian team in Australia. In his captaincy, India made a remarkable comeback after the loss in Adelaide to defeat the hosts in Melbourne, and held Australia to a draw in the third Test in Sydney.

The four-match series is currently level at 1-1. India need a win or a draw in the Brisbane Test to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

 

