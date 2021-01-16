AUS vs IND 4th Test Day 2: Rohit Sharma shows quick reflexes at slips to dismiss Australia captain Tim Paine

Image Source : AP India's Rohit Sharma was alert at slips to dismiss Australia captain Tim Paine, immediately after he reached his ninth half-century in Tests.

Rohit Sharma was alert at slips to dismiss David Warner for Australia's first wicket on Day 1. He followed suit on Day 2, taking a brilliant catch to remove Australian captain Tim Paine.

Paine, who had just reached his half-century, chased a ball going outside off from Shardul Thakur but found a thick outside edge. Rohit showed quick reflexes to catch the ball, which traveled at a significant pace through the slip cordon.

Earlier, Australia had ended Day 1 on 274/5.

India have fielded their most inexperienced pace attack since the country's second-ever Test match in 1934. The five Indian bowlers in the Brisbane Test (Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan and Washington Sundar) have a combined experience of four Tests.

Natarajan and Sundar are making their debut in the longest format of the game.

The four-match series is currently level at 1-1.