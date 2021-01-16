Saturday, January 16, 2021
     
AUS vs IND 4th Test Day 2: Rohit Sharma shows quick reflexes at slips to dismiss Australia captain Tim Paine

India's Rohit Sharma was alert at slips to dismiss Australia captain Tim Paine, immediately after he reached his ninth half-century in Tests.

New Delhi Published on: January 16, 2021 6:45 IST
India's Rohit Sharma was alert at slips to dismiss Australia captain Tim Paine, immediately after he reached his ninth half-century in Tests.

Rohit Sharma was alert at slips to dismiss David Warner for Australia's first wicket on Day 1. He followed suit on Day 2, taking a brilliant catch to remove Australian captain Tim Paine.

Paine, who had just reached his half-century, chased a ball going outside off from Shardul Thakur but found a thick outside edge. Rohit showed quick reflexes to catch the ball, which traveled at a significant pace through the slip cordon.

Watch:

Earlier, Australia had ended Day 1 on 274/5. 

India have fielded their most inexperienced pace attack since the country's second-ever Test match in 1934. The five Indian bowlers in the Brisbane Test (Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan and Washington Sundar) have a combined experience of four Tests.

Natarajan and Sundar are making their debut in the longest format of the game.

The four-match series is currently level at 1-1.

