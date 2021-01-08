AUS vs IND 3rd Test Day 2: Steve Smith beats Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar for century record

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Steve Smith slammed his eighth Test century against India, which is the joint-highest by any player against the country in the longest format of the game.

Australia's Steve Smith brought his 27th Test century during the third match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. This was also Smith's eighth score in triple figures against India in the longest format of the game.

The Australian batsman took 201 deliveries to score his first Test century since Ashes 2019, ending a lean patch in the ongoing series against India. Before this innings, Smith had failed to cross double-figures across both the Tests.

Smith now has the joint-most number of centuries against India (8), but remains the fastest to achieve the feat (25 innings). He equalled former Australian captain Ricky Ponting (51 innings), and West Indies' legendary duo Vivian Richards (41 innings) and Gary Sobers (30 innings), who have all scored eight hundreds against India.

Smith has also become the second-fastest player in the history of the game to score the 27th century in Test career.

Here's the list of players who reached the figure in the fewest number of innings:

Don Bradman: 70

STEVE SMITH: 136

Virat Kohli: 141

Sachin Tendulkar: 141

Sunil Gavaskar: 154

Mathew Hayden: 157

Smith has also became the joint-fourth highest century-getter for Australia in international cricket. While Ricky Ponting remains at the top with 70 international centuries for the country, David Warner (43), Matthew Hayden (40), Mark Waugh and Steve Smith (38) follow him at 2nd, 3rd, and joint-fourth respectively.