Tuesday, December 08, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. AUS vs IND 3rd T20I Live: Virat Kohli misses DRS deadline as Matthew Wade survives LBW dismissal

AUS vs IND 3rd T20I Live: Virat Kohli misses DRS deadline as Matthew Wade survives LBW dismissal

The incident took place in the 11th over of the match which was bowled by T Natarajan.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 08, 2020 15:01 IST
t natarajan, matthew wade, virat kohli, india vs australia, ind vs aus
Image Source : TWITTER/SCREENSHOT

The incident took place in the 11th over of the match which was bowled by T Natarajan.

Indian captain Virat Kohli missed the 15-second deadline for the Decision Review System (DRS) during the 3rd T20I against Australia, as the visitors missed the chance to dismiss on-song batsman Matthew Wade.

Wade, who had reached his half-century in the previous delivery of the over, was out plumb as he was caught right in front of the wickets. However, Kohli goes late in calling for review.

Related Stories

The Australian opener also protested that the review was taken only after the replays were shown on the big screen inside the stadium.

An over later, Yuzvendra Chahal dismisses Glenn Maxwell, only for the delivery to be called a no-ball.

Team India has already won the three-match series as it leads 2-0, and is looking for a clean sweep of Australia with a win in the final T20I in Sydney.

If Virat Kohli's men beat Australia in the ongoing game, India will become the first team to beat Australia in all the matches of a T20I series twice. Earlier, the Indian team has defeated the Aussies 3-0 in T20Is in the 2015-16 season.

Kohli had won the toss and opted to field in the final T20I.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News