AUS vs IND 3rd T20I Live: Virat Kohli misses DRS deadline as Matthew Wade survives LBW dismissal

Image Source : TWITTER/SCREENSHOT The incident took place in the 11th over of the match which was bowled by T Natarajan.

Indian captain Virat Kohli missed the 15-second deadline for the Decision Review System (DRS) during the 3rd T20I against Australia, as the visitors missed the chance to dismiss on-song batsman Matthew Wade.

Wade, who had reached his half-century in the previous delivery of the over, was out plumb as he was caught right in front of the wickets. However, Kohli goes late in calling for review.

The Australian opener also protested that the review was taken only after the replays were shown on the big screen inside the stadium.

Null and Void DRS - Correct Decision!

VK and KL were late to take DRS. Also, #Wade was LBW #AUSAvINDA #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/gjfGgKd6aY — WikiLeaks ιη∂ια (@Satyan_beshi) December 8, 2020

An over later, Yuzvendra Chahal dismisses Glenn Maxwell, only for the delivery to be called a no-ball.

Team India has already won the three-match series as it leads 2-0, and is looking for a clean sweep of Australia with a win in the final T20I in Sydney.

If Virat Kohli's men beat Australia in the ongoing game, India will become the first team to beat Australia in all the matches of a T20I series twice. Earlier, the Indian team has defeated the Aussies 3-0 in T20Is in the 2015-16 season.

Kohli had won the toss and opted to field in the final T20I.