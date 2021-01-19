Watch: Rishabh Pant hits winning runs; India players storm the Gabba to celebrate historic series victory

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rishabh Pant played a match-winning knock of unbeaten 89, and hitting the victorious stroke to lead India to a three-wicket victory in Brisbane.

Team India registered a historic Test victory at the Gabba, ending Australia's 32-year long unbeaten streak at the venue. India also retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, winning the series 2-1.

Beginning at 4/0 on the final day of the Test, India chased down 328 with three overs remaining in the day. Shubman Gill (91), Cheteshwar Pujara (56) made key contributions as India secured the incredible win.

Post the victory, the Indian players stormed into the pitch and hugged Pant. The Indian players also took the lap of honour around the Gabba to thank the supporters.

Watch:

RISHABH PANT.

INDIA WIN THE TEST.

INDIA WIN THE SERIES.

TEST CRICKET IS EVERYTHING. pic.twitter.com/Q9ilcdAQ57 — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 19, 2021

West Indies were the last one to beat Australia at what is considered a fortress for the Australian team.

In all, Australia had won 40 out of the 62 games they played at the venue prior to this match, losing just eight.

Four of those losses have come against England while three came against West Indies, the last of which was in 1988. One came against New Zealand.

India have played seven matches, losing five, drawing one and winning the one in the ongoing series.

This is also the first time Australia have not won at The Gabba since 2012.