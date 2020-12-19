AUS vs IND 1st Test Day 3: Records tumble as India collapse on 36 for lowest-ever Test total

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India collapsed to their worst-ever score in Test cricket history during the Pink Ball Test against Australia in Adelaide.

It was a day which may take some time to sink in for Indian cricketers taking part in the Adelaide Test, as the side collapsed on a team total of 36 -- its lowest-ever in Test cricket history. The previous-lowest score was 42, which came against England in Manchester 45 years ago.

Mayank Agarwal was the highest run-scorer for India (9) on a day when no Indian batsman was able to cross the two-figure mark. Pat Cummins took four for 21 in 10.2 overs while Josh Hazlewood took five for eight in five overs to shared the nine wickets as India innings ended at 36/9.

Mohammed Shami was retired out after being hit by Pat Cummins' short-pitched delivery.

Here are some of the unwanted records India made with the collapse:

Lowest score in Day/Night Test: India's 36 is the lowest-ever score in Day/Night Test history. England (58) previously held the record for the lowest score in Pink Ball Tests. Their 58-all-out innings came against New Zealand in Auckland in 2018.

Lowest total in Australia: India equalled the lowest-ever score on Australia soil in Test cricket. South Africa posted the same total in 1932 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

No Double Figures: This is only the first occasion where no batsman and extras could cross the two-figure mark in Test cricket history. Mayank Agarwal (9) was the highest-scorer for India in the innings.

19 Lowest score for India at the loss of six wickets. Virat Kohli was the sixth wicket of Indian innings.

25 Deliveries were all it took for Josh Hazlewood to take a five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He also reached 200 wickets in Test career with the five-wicket haul in the innings.

1.6 Josh Hazlewood (5-3-8-5) registered the third-most economical spell by an Australian bowler in a Test innings, and the best since 1947.